Police say 2 armed men broke into Kirkland home, sexually assaulted woman

According to police, the woman did not know the suspects.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Kirkland Police Department (KPD) arrested two men suspected of breaking into a home in downtown Kirkland and sexually assaulting a woman inside.

According to police, the two armed suspects entered the residence just after 1:00 a.m. Friday. The suspects made entry through an unsecured door. The suspects were armed with handguns and found a woman sleeping. Then one of the suspects sexually assaulted her.

Both suspects fled the scene just before the victim was able to call 911.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Just before 7:30 p.m., with assistance of North Sound Metro SWAT, KPD investigators and KPD’s Pro Act Unit arrested two suspects believed responsible for the crime. Both suspects will be booked into the King County Jail.

Investigators are interviewing neighbors in the area asking for video surveillance and gathering any additional evidence about the incident.