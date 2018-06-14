A suspect is at large after a shooting outside of a Westminster dentist office that left an unknown number of people dead on Thursday afternoon.

Sources tell 9Wants to Know that two adults and two kids were among the victims -- they were transported to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds. At this time, it's unclear what their conditions are.

A witness told 9NEWS reporter Jennifer Meckles said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Cedarwood Square Office Complex.

A spokesperson for the agency said it's unclear how many people are dead and will not confirm at what dentist office this happened, but did say it was at 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Westminster police said the suspect is at large and the agency is working to provide a description of the person. There's no about motive, or what led up to this shooting.

A vehicle is being sought in connection to the shooting; Westminster police said it is a black Toyota four-door with Colorado tag number NOQ 091. Any people inside should be considered armed - called 911 or 303-658-4360 with any information on the vehicle, the Police Department said.

Spoke with the owner of a car shop near the dentist office who says he heard 7 or 8 “deliberate” gun shots and watched as a man ran down the sidewalk of Sheridan. He says police ran after him when they arrived #9News https://t.co/bSj6n9RpLg — Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) June 14, 2018

9NEWS reporter Katie Eastman spoke with the owner of a car shop near the dentist office who said he heard seven or eight “deliberate” gunshots and watched as a man ran down the sidewalk of Sheridan.

80th Avenue is closed in the area, as is one northbound lane of Sheridan Boulevard and drivers are urged to avoid this area to let police work.

A public information officer is expected to offer an update at Ignite Ale House.

