18-year-old shot and killed outside Planet Fitness in Des Moines, suspects at large

DES MOINES, Wash. — An 18-year-old man was shot and killed outside a health club in Des Moines Tuesday afternoon. Police are now searching for two suspects in connection with the homicide.

The man was shot multiple times outside the Planet Fitness on Pacific Highway South around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene and began life saving efforts, but the man did not survive, police said.

Two suspects in connection with the shooting are currently at large and considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

The suspects are described by police as a man and woman driving a black Oldsmobile sedan with one hubcap missing and a sticker on the back with the word "Dub."

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Des Moines Police Department.