18-year-old killed, another person hurt after shooting at party in Pierce County

An 18-year-old man was killed and a second person is in the hospital after a fight broke out and shots were fired at a house party in Pierce County, officials say.

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies in Pierce County are searching for information about a deadly shooting that occurred in the county's South Hill area early Sunday morning.

Several people called 911 around 2:47 a.m. Sunday to report a shooting at a house party in the 12100 block of 105th Avenue Ct East in South Hill.

The callers said a fight broke out in the street and then numerous shots were fired, according to a statement from the sheriff's department.

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed, and another person was also shot and taken to the hospital, officials said. The second person's condition is unknown.

Neighbors told sheriff deputies there were about 70 partygoers at the house and a majority of them appeared to be under 21, officials said.

The sheriff's department did not release any information about potential suspects on Sunday.

Officials are asking anyone who attended the party or has information about the shooting to call the sheriff's department at 253-287-4455.