18-year-old charged with murder in deadly Shoreline Safeway shooting

SHORELINE, Wash. — The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged an 18-year-old with second-degree murder following a deadly shooting in the parking lot of a Shoreline Safeway in December.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Aiman O. Alam met the victim in the supermarket's parking lot on Dec. 22 to buy marijuana before shooting the victim and fleeing.

King County Sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting and reportedly found the victim unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the front seat of his car.

The victim, identified as 55-year-old Scott P. Blaney, was transported to Harborview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to the documents, a witness reported seeing two people flee the area in two different vehicles and shared the license plate information for one of the vehicles. Alam was taken into custody on Dec. 23 after detectives found him entering the suspected vehicle at an address near the supermarket.

Detectives learned through the investigation Alam had planned to meet with the victim through a messaging app. Alam and a friend of his went to the supermarket's parking lot on Dec. 22 and entered the victim's vehicle. According to the documents, at one point, Alam's friend was struck by the victim and Alam fired a gun from the backseat of the car, striking the victim.

Documents say Alam and his friend fled the area.