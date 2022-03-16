18-year-old arrested for involvement in fatal shooting of teen in downtown Seattle

Michael Delbianco was killed the night of March 2 near the intersection of Third Avenue and Pike Street.

SEATTLE — An 18-year-old was arrested for his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in downtown Seattle in early March.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Third Avenue, near the intersection of Third Avenue and Pike Street, on March 2. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Officers gave the shooting victim first aid before Seattle Fire Department medics took over. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

The King County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Michael Delbianco.

Seattle investigators reviewed surveillance video from the area to see if it captured the incident. They later identified the 18-year-old.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail.