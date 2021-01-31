16-year-old girl stabbed to death in Bremerton

A 16-year-old girl has died after being stabbed multiple times by another teenager in Bremerton, police said. The suspect has been placed in juvenile detention.

BREMERTON, Wash. — Police in Bremerton are investigating after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by another teenager on Saturday.

The victim, who has not yet been identified by authorities, suffered multiple stab wounds and was driven by friends to the ER at St. Michael's Medical Center in Bremerton Saturday afternoon, police said in a statement.

The victim was then transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, but did not survive, police said.

During the course of the investigation, police said they identified another 16-year-old girl as a suspect.

Police contacted her in the 3300 block of Solie Avenue in east Bremerton on Saturday and searched the residence for evidence related to the crime.

The suspect, who has also not been identified, was arrested and booked into the Kitsap County Juvenile Detention Center on a murder charge.

Police have not revealed what was found inside the residence, or what a possible motive for the crime may be, only saying they are "continuing to investigate."