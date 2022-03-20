15-year-old killed in shooting at Parkland apartments

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said dispatchers received multiple calls of shots being fired at an apartment in Parkland.

PARKLAND, Wash. — A 15-year-old boy was killed Saturday night in a shooting in Parkland, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said South Sound 911 dispatchers received multiple calls of shots being fired at the Heatherstone Apartments in Parkland around 8:45 p.m.

Arriving deputies reportedly found the 15-year-old victim dead inside an apartment. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said witnesses told deputies an adult man who had also been shot left in a vehicle.

Pierce County sheriff's detectives and forensic investigators were at the scene.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said there are no suspects in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.