14-year-old Renton shooter charged with murder

A 14-year-old was charged Tuesday for two murders in Renton.

Though the charges were filed in juvenile court, King County prosecutors are asking the case be moved to adult court.

The 14-year-old, who is not being named due to his age, was arrested last week for a deadly shooting at a Renton grocery store. He was also booked for being connected to a murder last year, according to police.

The 14-year-old faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree.

In the more recent incident, Renton police responded to the parking lot of a grocery store located near 108th Avenue and S. Puget Drive the night Jan. 12 after receiving a report of the shooting. Officers found the victim, a 54-year-old man, laying on a sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Renton Police. The victim died at the scene.

The teen was identified and arrested Jan. 13 night at a nearby apartment complex.

In October 2021, the teen went to Safeway around 6 p.m. with his girlfriend, his girlfriend's mother and his girlfriend's sibling, according to probable cause documents.

After the group loaded groceries in the mother's car, the mother started driving toward Safeway. The car "unexpectedly" reversed and stopped in front of the victim's car. The teen was seen on surveillance footage hanging out of the passenger seat, yelling at the victim, police said.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, got out of his car and approached the teen , who shot him, according to probable cause documents.