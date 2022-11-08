$1 million bail set for suspect in 2005 Kitsap County murder

Brandon Reeve is also not allowed to leave the state of Washington without permission from the court ahead of his second-degree murder trial set for Oct. 17.

Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Aug. 11 after three men were arrested in connection to the 2005 death of Shanan Lynn Read.

A suspect in the August 2005 murder of Shanan Read was ordered to be held on $1 million bail by a Kitsap County Judge on Friday.

Brandon Reeve pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge related to Read's death.

A probable cause statement alleges Reeve and three other men killed Read, who was an "associate" of theirs in an "ongoing criminal enterprise to forge financial documents and commit acts of theft and fraud."

Read was allegedly beaten by two of Reeve's accomplices at a Seattle apartment, according to court documents. Reeve's told investigators that Read appeared to be in "medical duress" afterward, but no one checked her vital signs or attempted to give her aid.

Two of Reeve's accomplices then put Read's body into a Rubbermaid-style container which they sealed with tape, according to court documents. Reeves told investigators he was not sure if Read was alive or dead when she was placed in the container. The two suspects took Read's body to a cabin in Kitsap County which they stored in the fireplace.

Reeve told investigators he stayed behind at the crime scene to wipe down and clean the apartment, "specifically to clean fingerprints and DNA off the countertops, walls and light sockets in the apartment," court documents said.

Reeve also told investigators he helped the other two suspects by gathering Read's items into garbage bags to take with them to Kitsap County.

Reeve went to the cabin two weeks later to pour chemicals over Read's body, according to court documents. The suspects then disposed of her body in Puget Sound.

Read's body was recovered by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office from the water between Manchester and Blake Island in January of 2006. Her head was found two months later in the same general area, according to court documents.

In addition to Reeve's comments to investigators, detectives also recovered the journal of one of the suspects detailing threats against Read and her daughter over a debt of $4,000, according to court documents.

Reeve's defense requested he be able to return to Florida while he awaits his trial date, but that request was denied by the judge. The judge sided with the prosecution that there was a risk Reeve would fail to appear for his next court date and that there would be a "substantial risk of violence in the community" if he was released.

Reeve will appear in court next for an omnibus hearing on Sept. 14. His trial date is scheduled for Oct. 17.