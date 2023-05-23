Police investigating man's death near Seattle's Waterfront

The 29-year-old victim was found dead just after 3 a.m.

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a man was found dead near Seattle's Waterfront early Tuesday morning.

The Seattle Police Department was called to the 200 block of Alaskan Way South just after 3 a.m. Officers found a 29-year-old with injuries to his head and a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency crews.

It was unclear what led up to the man's death. Investigators did not release information on possible suspects involved.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case. The public was asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 if they have any information on the homicide.

