1 killed in fatal Auburn drive-by shooting; suspect outstanding

One man was killed after a car pulled up and fired shots at another at a stop light in Auburn.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUBURN, Wash. — A man is dead after a drive-by shooting in Auburn on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 a.m. at a stop light on the intersection of 4th Street SE and Auburn Way S, an Auburn Police Department PIO confirmed to KING 5.

A vehicle pulled alongside another vehicle at the stop light and fired shots into it. The passenger of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the shooting.

The suspect vehicle then drove off and is still outstanding. No information was available on how many people were in the suspect vehicle or who fired the fatal shots.

Part of 4th Street remains closed while police are investigating.