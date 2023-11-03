1 injured in drive-by shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood

SEATTLE — Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that injured one person overnight in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood.
The Seattle Police Department said one person was injured in a drive-by shooting at about 1:30 a.m. at 2nd Avenue and Vine Street.
A witness said she heard four shots and noticed a "significant number" of people running away from the scene.
Investigators did not have an update on the victim's condition or information on what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
