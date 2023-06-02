Victim dies from injuries in Roxbury Lanes triple shooting, suspect arrested

The King County Sheriff's Office did give information on the suspect's arrest but said they have been booked into King County Jail.

WHITE CENTER, Wash. — One person has died from injuries sustained in a triple shooting at a bowling alley near White Center over the weekend, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.

The King County Sheriff's Office said the suspect, who is now in custody, entered Roxbury Lanes Casino in the 2800 block of SW Roxbury Street at around 10:48 p.m. Saturday and began shooting.

Three people were injured in the shooting and transported to Harborview Medical Center. The King County Sheriff's Office did not say when one of the victims died. As of Wednesday, the two other victims were still in the hospital.

The King County Sheriff's Office didn't give information on the suspect's arrest but said they have been booked into King County Jail. The King County Sheriff's Office said there are no other outstanding suspects.

Authorities from King County, White Center, Sea-Tac and Metro and Sound Transit Divisions responded to the scene. King County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.