A suspect in the shooting outside of a Westminster dental office that killed one and injured three others has been taken into custody, Westminster police confirmed.

A boy has succumbed to his injuries after the shooting, according to Westminster police spokesperson Cheri Spottke. The boy's mother and her other son suffered life-threatening injuries and are in critical condition. A man who was also shot is expected to survive, Spottke said.

The Westminster Police Department said they are not releasing the identity of the victims at this time.

In a 10:20 p.m. news release, Spottke said her department believes they have the person responsible for this incident in custody and that there is not a danger to the public. Because law enforcement is still doing photo lineups and continuing to investigate, they are not releasing the suspect's name.

Officers were first called to the scene of the shooting at 3:05 p.m. at 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Westminster and quickly shut down roadways in the area as they investigated and interviewed the many witnesses. Police tape covered the Cedarwood Square Office Complex for hours.

Almost two hours after the shooting, law enforcement put out the description of a vehicle that may have been connected to the case and asked the public to be on the lookout for it.

Colorado State Patrol trooper Gary Cutler told 9NEWS a Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer spotted the suspect vehicle - a black 2010 Toyota Corolla headed south on Interstate 25 at 5:33 p.m. near Arapahoe Parkway. Troopers were then called in but quickly lost sight of the vehicle.

Cutler said troopers then spotted the vehicle against headed south on I-25 near Meadows Parkway. Troopers surrounded the vehicle and were able to stop the driver fifteen minutes after the CPW officer first called.

Spottke said Westminster police hope to release the identity of the suspect sometime Friday.

Sources tell 9Wants to Know that two adults and two kids were the victims -- they were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

KUSA

The two adults and two children were the only victims in Thursday's shooting, Spottke said; there is no lingering danger to the public.

There's still no official no word about motive or what led up to this shooting.

Spoke with the owner of a car shop near the dentist office who says he heard 7 or 8 “deliberate” gun shots and watched as a man ran down the sidewalk of Sheridan. He says police ran after him when they arrived #9News https://t.co/bSj6n9RpLg — Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) June 14, 2018

MORE | 'Noticeable calm' outside Westminster dentist office after fatal shooting

Sources tell 9Wants to Know that two adults and two kids were the victims -- they were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

KUSA

9NEWS reporter Katie Eastman spoke with the owner of a car shop near the dental office who said he heard seven or eight “deliberate” gunshots and watched as a man ran down the sidewalk of Sheridan.

"Like somebody was taking their time aiming at whatever they were shooting at," witness Shaun Lucius said. "It wasn't like they were out there just shooting at targets."

Video from Sky9 showed about a dozen or more patrol cars parked around the business complex, which is surrounded by police tape. Officers were seen walking around the property tagging evidence.

Sources tell 9Wants to Know that two adults and two kids were the victims -- they were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

KUSA

Erin Powell and Caitlin Hendee contributed to this report.

Tweets by WestminsterPD

© 2018 KUSA