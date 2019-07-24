Drivers should plan for backups on northbound I-405 in Renton following a serious injury crash near State Route 167.

It is unknown how many people are injured. It is being investigated as a hit-and-run.

Only the HOV lane is open.

A separate crash on southbound I-405 at Northwest 195th Street in Bothell is blocking all lanes, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Just the right shoulder is open to traffic.

Crews are working to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.