A possible hit-and-run caused a crash that shut down two lanes of northbound I-405 in Renton Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at SR 167. It involved serious injuries to at least one person, according to state troopers.

Around the same time, a separate crash occurred on southbound I-405 at Northwest 195th Street in Bothell, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Just the right shoulder was open to traffic.