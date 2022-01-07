A multi-part KING 5 investigation revealed an Ellensburg doctor repeatedly signed and sold COVID-19 vaccine and mask exemptions without medical justification.

"COVID Exemptions for Sale" is a multi-part undercover KING 5 investigation that revealed an Ellensburg osteopathic physician repeatedly signed and sold COVID-19 vaccine and mask exemptions to residents across the state without asking medical questions or conducting a medical exam.

PART 1

A KING 5 investigation found Dr. Anna Elperin wrote COVID-19 exemptions for patients who did not provide a legitimate medical reason to receive one, including people who sought to evade local and state pandemic-related mandates.

Charging each patient from $150 to $200 for the forms, Elperin potentially raked in tens of thousands of dollars from medical exemption sales a month and profited from state, local and private company policies intended to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

Part 2

As public and private workers across the state bypass workplace COVID-19 vaccination mandates with medical exemptions signed by a doctor, the state of Washington fails to identify doctors who issue an excessive number of those vaccine waivers without legitimate medical reasons, a KING 5 investigation found.

Part 3

An Ellensburg physician, who was at the center of a KING 5 investigation for selling COVID-19 vaccine exemptions without medical justification, has been restricted from issuing the medical vaccine waivers, according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH).

Part 4

State regulators have fined an Ellensburg doctor $30,000 for failing to require employees and patients at her medical clinic, Awake Health, to wear masks.