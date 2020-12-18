Suspected road rage shooting in West Seattle injures couple in their 70s

Seattle police are looking for the driver of a white van who allegedly shot at the couple after they honked their horn to pass.

SEATTLE — Police say a couple in their 70s was injured during an apparent road rage incident on Thursday morning.

The alleged incident took place in the intersection of 16th Avenue SW and SW Holden Street after 8:15 a.m.

The couple told Seattle Police that they first encountered the alleged shooter when they honked at him during the morning commute, according to Seattle Police Department Sgt. Randy Huserik.

The 70-year-old man, who was driving, and the 71-year-old woman were traveling behind a white van that was moving slowly. The man honked the horn and drove around the van.

Police say the couple encountered the van again at 16th SW and SW Holden Street, and the driver of the van allegedly stopped his vehicle, opened his door and fired a single shot.

The bullet grazed the woman and hit the man a bit more forcefully, wounding him.

The victims droves themselves to the West Seattle precinct a few blocks away, and received aid from paramedics. They did not have to to to the hospital.

Police say the suspect sped away. Officers searched the area and could not locate him.

Christine Crites, who works at 16th and Holden at BedHead Coffee, said she was not surprised by the incident. She said the intersection has become chaotic since the West Seattle Bridge closure.

“There is just so much traffic and the area is not really designed to handle the volume of it. I think people get upset and frustrated because it takes 20 minutes to get from any major road over to this little squeeze,” Crites said.