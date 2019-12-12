The King County Council approved language to create a Regional Homeless Authority, which would combine resources for the County and city of Seattle to be spread through all of King County.

The language has been deliberated on for several weeks and came amidst concerns about the governing of the money, and how it would be used around the county.

If the Seattle City Council approves the legislation on Monday, the Agency would begin with a $132 million budget. Almost $57 million in funding would come from King County and $75 million would come from the city of Seattle.

The Council has also has approved $600,000 in emergency funding for security outside the third avenue Courthouse entrance.

The move comes after the Courthouse's presiding judge closed the entrance after multiple complaints of assaults and violence towards county employees. It was heightened in November, after an unprovoked assault on a public defender.

They testified Tuesday about their fears on entering the Third Avenue entrance, which is across the street from the Downtown Emergency Services Center, which provides services for vulnerable people, including the mentally ill and drug-addicted.

The Council vote was 9-0. Presiding Judge Jim Rogers said he hopes the money will allow for the entrance to be open by the end of the week.

Also during Wednesday's Council gathering, a goodbye to a longterm councilmember.

Larry Gosset has been on the Council since 1993 and rose to power as a civil rights activist, whose resume includes getting the county logo changed to honor Dr. Martin Luther King.

He was defeated for re-election in November. His supporters and former colleagues filled the Council chamber on Wednesday to wish Gossett well, who told the crowd "you have not heard the last of me."

