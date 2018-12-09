A missing hiker found dead near Oregon's Mount Hood was killed in a suspected cougar attack, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

The search for the animal continues after the body of missing hiker Diana Bober was recovered Monday. The 55-year-old Gresham woman was reported missing August 29.

Wildlife officials believe it would be the first fatal wild cougar attack in Oregon history.

“This does have every indication that this is the first fatal attack of a human by a cougar in Oregon," said Brian Wolfer, watershed manager with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The investigation in Oregon comes nearly four months after a fatal cougar attack near North Bend, Washington.

Sgt. Kim Chandler with Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says cougar attacks are extremely rare. When Seattle's S.J. Brooks died from a cougar attack in May, it became the second case on record in Washington during the last century.

"The necropsy report on that cat showed nothing wrong with him whatsoever. He wasn't severely underweight. Everybody expected to see some kind of brain tumor or worms or something that would drive him to that behavior. That just wasn't so," said Chandler.

With unanswered questions in Washington and another case under review in Oregon, Sgt. Chandler knows it can spark fear.

"The question always is: 'Should I be afraid to do these outdoor activities and participate in mountain biking and hiking?' I would say absolutely don't give up those things," he said.

Sgt. Chandler recommends being more aware and always ready.

"If you are going to be in the outdoors doing these outdoor activities you have to be prepared for anything," he said.

Brian Wolfer with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says, "If you do see a cougar, look big. Raise your arms above your head, yell, do anything to make sure that animal knows that you see it. Maintain eye contact and back away slowly, but don’t turn your back and run."

