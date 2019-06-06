PORTLAND, Ore. — A homeowner shot and killed a cougar in the Columbia River Gorge after sightings closed a popular hiking trail.

The animal was shot along the Historic Columbia River Highway on Thursday night.

Authorities say it is unclear if the cougar that was killed was the same cougar that entered a home in the area on Tuesday and killed two pet goats on Wednesday.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a report on Wednesday that a cougar had killed the goats near the Angel’s Rest trailhead. They learned that a cougar had entered a home Tuesday across the road from where the goats were killed and "showed little fear" of humans.

For that reason, authorities believed the cougar posed a threat to people and livestock and needed to be removed from the area.

"I was always surprised they haven't been attacked before, so it's really no surprise at all," said neighbor Matt Sund, referring to livestock in the area.

A sheriff's deputy spotted the cougar Wednesday night and fired his weapon toward the animal, but he missed and the cougar ran away.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office is asking residents to remain vigilant.

The Angel’s Rest Trailhead, near Bridal Veil, remains closed as a precaution, the sheriff’s office said.