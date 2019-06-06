PORTLAND, Ore. — A cougar was shot and killed by a homeowner along Historic Columbia River Highway on Thursday night, according to authorities.

It's unclear if it is the same cougar that attacked the two goats, according to Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. They ask residents to remain vigilant.

Sheriff's deputies on Wednesday responded to a report that a cougar had killed two goats near the Angel’s Rest Trailhead. They learned that a cougar had entered a home across the road from where the goats were killed the day before and "showed little fear" of humans.

For that reason, authorities believe the cougar poses a threat to people and livestock and needs to be removed from the area.

A sheriff's deputy spotted the cougar Wednesday night and fired his weapon toward the animal, but he did not hit the cougar. It ran away.

The Angel’s Rest Trailhead, near Bridal Veil, will be closed for at least 24 hours as a precaution, the sheriff’s office said.

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists found evidence at the scene of the goat killings suggesting that the cougar may return.

A trap is set up was set up to safely capture the cougar and allow authorities to remove it from the area.