EDMONDS, Wash. — Things could get heated in Edmonds on Tuesday as the city council votes on a controversial connector bridge project that would give emergency vehicles access to the waterfront.

Nearly 7,000 people have signed a petition to try and stop the project because of concerns over the size, views and the environment.

The city has studied, debated and considered the issue for years. Councilmember Kristiana Johnson said with the increase in growth, the ramp is needed for safety reasons. It would allow pedestrian access to the beach, as well.

Councilmember Johnson said they had worked on the issue for many years and whittled this down to a “preferred alternative.” Tuesday’s vote would allow them to start doing some design work and authorize an environmental study.

Erin and Jeff Beck said the Edmonds beach was a favorite for their family.

"It's the combo of the train, the ferry, the beach and the ice cream shop across the street. It's perfect, it has everything you need.”

Long-time resident Rowena Rohrbach understands why they would want the emergency access, but says the cons outweigh the pros.

“I would hope they wouldn't do that because I would think they would destroy the natural charm of the environment.”

The Beck family worries about the impact on the size and if they would still be able to enjoy the beach here.

“I don't know what it would do to the parking situation, it's great to be able to park right next to the beach, when you have three small children and all the paraphernalia that comes with it."

The Edmonds City Council holds public hearings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.