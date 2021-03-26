Western Washington leaders to attend virtual rally Friday to speak out against hate

A virtual rally is planned for Friday at noon during the National Day to Speak Out Against Asian-American Hate.

SEATTLE — A virtual rally will be held in western Washington Friday to mark the National Day to speak out against Asian American and Pacific Islander Hate.

The event will happen at noon and will provide information about harassment and physical assault incidents that occurred over the past year.

Community leaders and elected officials will share stories and information on how people can do more to help. Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and Former Governor Gary Locke are among those who will attend.

According to Stop AAPI Hate, a national coalition aimed at addressing anti-Asian discrimination, there were 3,795 incidents logged by the group from March 19, 2020, to February 28, 2021. They believe more incidents occur but are never reported.

Their data shows:

Verbal harassment (68.1%) and shunning (20.5%) (i.e., the deliberate avoidance of Asian Americans) make up the two largest proportions of the total incidents reported

Physical assault (11.1%) comprises the third-largest category of the total incidents

Civil rights violations — e.g., workplace discrimination, refusal of service, and being barred from transportation — account for 8.5% of the total incidents

Online harassment makes up 6.8% of the total incidents.