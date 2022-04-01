Where Washington families can ‘hunt’ for ‘egg-cellent’ Easter activities

SEATTLE — It’s time to fill your basket with eggs and candy with the return of community egg hunt events this spring.
Several of these western Washington events are free and others require pre-registration.
- Saturday, April 16
- Ages 1-3: 10 a.m.
- Ages 4-6: 10:30 a.m.
- Ages 7-10: 11 a.m.
- 7201 E Green Lake Dr N, Seattle, WA 98115
- Free to attend.
- Info: Participants are encouraged to bring a bag or basket.
- Saturday, April 16
- 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Evergreen Arboretum and Gardens
- Free to attend.
- Info: "Come scramble in the arboretum for eggs. Then trade your eggs in for cartons, dirt and seeds to plant and take home. Celebrate Earth Day and Easter together in our first Family Fun Event of 2022."
- Ages 3-11: 10 a.m
- 4501 Delridge Way SW, Seattle, WA 98106
- Free to attend.
- Info: Participants are encouraged to bring a bag or basket.
- Ages 3-11: 10 a.m.
- 2101 NW 77th St, Seattle, WA 98117
- Free to attend.
- Info: Participants are encouraged to bring a bag or basket.
- Ages 3-11: 10 a.m.
- 2802 S Myrtle St, Seattle WA 98108
- Free to attend.
- Info: Participants are encouraged to bring a bag or basket.
- Ages 3-11: 10 a.m.
- 917 E Yesler Way, Seattle, WA 98122
- Free to attend.
- Info: Participants are encouraged to bring a bag or basket.
- Saturday, April 16
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Des Moines Beach Park Dining Hall & Meadow
- $5.00 & Pre-registration
- Info: There will be an egg hunt, prizes, kids arts & crafts, contests, pictures with the bunny, and light refreshments.
- Saturday, April 16
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Old Cannery Furniture Warehouse
- Free to attend.
- Info: "Come see goats, pigs, lamas, a camel, and more. The petting zoo will be outdoors, but we will have photo ops inside for your kiddos."
- Saturday, April 16
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- SeaTac Community Center
- Free to attend.
- Info: This event is for children 10 and younger. The Easter Bunny will be at the event for visits. There will be crafts, goodie bags and a fire engine on site.
- Saturday, April 16
- Ages 8 and under: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Jennings Park
- Info: "Grab your Easter basket, hop in your bunny mobile and vroom over to Jennings Park for the EGGstravaganza Egg Hunt hosted by Marysville Parks, Culture and Recreation! Kids ages 8 and under will collect 8 candy/toy filled eggs as well as have a special appearance by the Easter Bunny and other activities in the park. Please leave pets at home. Registration is not required for this event."
- Saturday, April 16
- Ages 12 and under: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Centennial Park
Free to attend.
- Saturday, April 16
Ages 3 to 12
9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Seattle Revival Center
Free to attend.
Registration required.
Info: "Embark on an interactive Easter quest with obstacle courses, treasure hunts, prizes and fun. This event is hosted by Seattle Revival Center."
- Saturday, April 16
- Ages 10 and under: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Dacca Park Football Field
- Free to attend.
- Info: "Enjoy live music, a giant inflatable slide and get your picture with the Easter Bunny."
- Saturday, April 16
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunrise Village
- Free to attend.
- Info: "Free egg hunt split by ages. Paid activities including games, crafts, and concessions, plus photo ops with the Easter Bunny."
- Saturday, April 16
- Ages 12 and under
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Kent Station
- Free to attend.
- Info: "Kids ages 6 and younger are invited to participate in an egg hunt, while those ages 6 through 12 will enjoy an egg scavenger hunt with clues. Photos with the Easter bunny will also be available."
- Saturday, April 16
- 11 a.m. to noon
- Downtown Snohomish
- Free to attend.
- Info: "Washington State’s only Easter Parade is once again on this year in Historic Downtown Snohomish. And as always, it’s followed by the Easter Bonnet Contest."
- Saturday, April 16
- Ages 4 and under: 11 a.m.
- Ages 5 to 7: 11:20 a.m.
- Ages 8 to 11: 11:40 a.m.
- Tumwater High School
- Free to attend.
- Info: "Join us this year for the return of Tumwater’s Annual Easter Egg Dash with 20,000 eggs nestled in the grassy field behind the stadium at Tumwater High School! Collect eggs filled with candy, toys, and prize coupons. Bring a basket or bag to bring home your treasures. Take a family photo with the Easter Bunny."