Seattle community group gathering jackets for those in need this winter

Warm for Winter Seattle gathers jackets and other items and hangs them on the fence outside Queen Anne Food Bank for those looking to layer up.

SEATTLE — Warm For Winter Seattle is a small but mighty group that collects jackets and other warm clothing to distribute to people in need.

Damian Hession says the idea was borrowed from Ireland.

“We saw a Facebook post about a guy in Dublin who was hanging up jackets along the fence for anyone who needed them and we thought we could do that here,” Hession said.

New and used items are collected and washed. The group then hangs them up along the fence in the parking lot at the Queen Anne Food Bank at Sacred Heart church, which offers warm soup and sack lunches five days a week, for easy access.

“We just try to layer people up so anything from light jackets to winter coats or old ski clothing is great,” said Hession.

The group currently operates through Facebook and is anxious for more donations so they can make more items available each week.

“The sophomore class at Seattle Preparatory School held a donation drive and that was a big boost for us,” said Hession.

The group also encourages corporate donations and that includes any logo’d company clothing that companies aren’t in need of. Temperatures will only get colder and Hession knows all too well how many people are in need of warmth.

“Just have a chat, find out what’s going on in those people's lives,” he said.

One of his female visitors told Hession that she tries to ride the bus as much as possible to keep warm.

“Day and night, as it gets colder she’ll just try to stay on the bus to keep warm so we’re just trying to help her,” he said.

Currently Warm For Winter Seattle is trying to offer items several times a week and will gladly welcome your donations.