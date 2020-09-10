x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Community

These Seattle-made masks help support immigrants and refugees

Refugee Artisan Initiative employs immigrant and refugee artisans, providing them with stable employment.
Credit: KING 5
Refugee Artisan Initiative employs refugee and immigrant women artisans.

SEATTLE — It's important to get out there and vote - so why not say it with a mask? The Refugee Artisan Initiative is a Seattle-based organization that employs refugee and immigrant woman artisans, and they've created masks to show your passion for democracy and justice.

Credit: KING 5
The masks are made by refugee and immigrant women artisans.

When you buy a mask, the Refugee Artisan Initiative will donate twenty percent of the proceeds to the ACLU. When you buy one of their Notorious RBG masks, twenty percent of each purchase will go towards the National Organization for Women.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email. 