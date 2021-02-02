Vashon remembers the faces of racial injustice

Local exhibit offers a chance to learn the life stories of those wrongfully killed.

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. — George Floyd. Breonna Taylor. Trayvon Martin. Black lives stolen but not forgotten.

"The community has really embraced this installation," said Lynann Politte, gallery director at Vashon Center for the Arts.

These 24 large portraits were painted by an anonymous Vashon Island artist who goes by the pseudonym West McLean. They were originally displayed around the island.

"He, in fact, designed the size of them based on the store that he was going to put it in," said Politte.

Now they've been brought together along a covered breezeway at Vashon Center for the Arts.

Politte said, "To have it as a collection, people are really responding to it in a way of, like, 'wow.'"

It's part outdoor gallery, part solemn memorial, spontaneously decorated with flowers and candles.

"They just showed up," Politte said. "It was just our community's response to this."

QR codes posted below each painting lead to the life stories behind the faces.

"It tells their personal story. When you stop seeing them as a statistic, then there's that connection," Politte said.

They are faces pleading for change, and making a difference.