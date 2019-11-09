HAWKS FAN ALERT: #Twelfie shades are back!

Visit KING 5’s “K5 Tailgate” on Sunday, September 22, from 11am-1pm before the Seahawks face the New Orleans Saints at CenturyLink Field. Meet our on-air talent and get a pair of #Twelfie sunglasses if you bring non-perishable food or a cash donation for Northwest Harvest. (Quantities are limited, so come early!)

We'll be set up right outside our studios at the intersection of 1st Ave. S. and Edgar Martinez Dr. S.

KING

Can't make it? Join us on any of these dates this season to help us fight hunger with Northwest Harvest:

Thursday, October 3, 3-5pm

Monday, December 2, 3-5pm

Don't forget to post a picture wearing your shades with the hashtag #Twelfie for a chance to see it online or on TV. Go Hawks!