BURIEN, Wash. —

The family of 2-year-old David Menjivar was told he was finally moved out of Harborview's intensive care unit on Dec. 25. But the toddler injured when a van slammed into a Ross store in Burien has a long road to recovery.

David's family expects him to be in the hospital for another three months.

David's grandfather, Obdulio Chiche, said it's difficult to see his grandson in this situation. He knows how much pain David is in.

David and Chiche were shopping for Christmas presents on on Dec. 16 when 51-year-old Lee Skelly slammed his vehicle into the storefront, according to police. They were among 11 people injured in the crash.

Chiche can't walk because of the severity of the injuries to his legs. He has a crack in his spine and countless scratches and bruises.

"It's really hard. It's really, really hard," he said.

David didn't have a pulse "for a while" after the crash.

King County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said first responders were so moved after speaking to the injured toddler's family that they organized a collection within the department. They then extended it to the public through the family's GoFundMe account.

Skelly was believed to be under the influence of drugs and driving the getaway car after his girlfriend allegedly shoplifted at the store. Skelly faces charges of vehicular assault and DUI.

Meanwhile, Chiche hopes to be back on his feet soon so he can be there for his grandson.