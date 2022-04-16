'Thurston County Inclusion' hopes to bring together children of all abilities

Community members are invited to get involved in upcoming summer camps either as participants or volunteers.

LACEY, Wash. — On a crisp April Day at Woodland Creek Park in Lacey, bicycles circled the track as new friendships were formed through Thurston County Inclusion.

"Thurston County Inclusion's mission is to provide opportunities for youth with all abilities to create, build and strengthen relationships that will last a lifetime," said co-founder Natalie Stagnone. "Effectively what that means is, we bring youth with and without intellectual disabilities together for year-round programming, outdoor activities like today, just to provide community outside of an academic or competitive environment."

They partnered with "Outdoors for All" for the adaptive cycling event. For this summer, they're planning a series of camp events from going sailing, going to a farm along with art and science activities.