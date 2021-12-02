This Everett-based company is bringing hope & home to the homeless

EVERETT, Wash. — The most crucial step to ending homelessness? Giving the homeless a home.
Everett-based Pallet is doing its part to tackle the crisis by creating livable 64 - 100 square feet homes to help those in need stay safe and get back on their feet. Not only this, 90% of the social purpose company's employees who build the shelters themselves have lived experience in homelessness, addiction, or incarceration.
Founder and CEO Amy King joins us to discuss what makes Pallet so unique and the already established Pallet communities across the nation.
