The 38th Annual Nordstrom Beat the Bridge benefiting JDRF goes virtual

The annual event goes virtual for the first time in history.

SEATTLE — Hit the pavement in your neighborhood for the 38th Annual Nordstrom Beat the Bridge to Beat Diabetes benefiting JDRF on Sunday, May 17. With respect to the health and safety of the community, JDRF and Nordstrom have gone VIRTUAL with the 2020 Beat the Bridge event.

On the morning of May 17, instead of gathering at Husky Stadium, they are encouraging everyone to run, walk, hop, or skip wherever they are. When you support Beat the Bridge, you join more than 900,000 people – including 2020 Ambassadors Mabel, Anna, Zane, and Lucy—who come together to raise funds to change the future for the millions of people with type 1 diabetes (T1D). KING 5 is a proud sponsor of Beat the Bridge.

Register today at beatthebridge.org. Here is a list of registration options:

Virtual Race/Walk Participant: $30 Registration – Start a Beat the Bridge Team, join a team, or participate as an individual. Included in your registration donation, you will receive a race bib, be eligible for fundraising incentives such as a Nordstrom Gift Card, V1P wristbands and receive access to our virtual goody bag post event. If you purchase an event shirt, we will send it along with your bib so you can show off to the community (from 6ft away) that you are still committed to JDRF’s vision of a world without T1D.

Virtual Fundraiser: FREE – Help fundraise money for T1D research without the commitment of participating in our virtual race/walk. This registration allows you to still have full access to JDRF’s fundraising platform which will give you the tools to make an impact on the lives of those living with T1D. You can still earn a Nordstrom Gift Card for your efforts. Start or join a Beat the Bridge Team, or virtually fundraise all on your own.

Below is a list of swag that comes with each fundraising level:

Beat the Bridge Event Shirt: Fundraise $20 or more and receive a Brooks Technical Running shirt with this year’s Beat the Bridge logo (unisex sizing, small-XXL).

Nordstrom Gift Card: Raise $250 or more to qualify to receive a Nordstrom Gift Card. If you do not wish to receive a gift card and would like to save JDRF the expense, you may opt out of receiving one from within your Participant Center.

V1P wristbands: fundraise $1,000 or more and you can earn the title of V1P fundraiser and show off your efforts with V1P sweatbands for your wrists. We will send these along with your race bib.

T1D Looks Like Me Head buff: JDRF is recognizing our heroes with these head buffs – simply note that you or your child has T1D upon registration and you’ll receive one of these with your race bib.