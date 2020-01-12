Text HOMETEAM to 41444 - Your donation of $5 can feed a family of 4 #GivingTuesday

Your donation through the Northwest Harvest Food Bank will help us reach our goal of providing 20 Million Meals to our neighbors in need. Sponsored by AT&T

SEATTLE — AT&T is back as a corporate sponsor for Home Team Harvest! Normally, they'd ask people to donate canned goods and non-perishables at drop-off boxes in AT&T stores across the area. However, due to social distancing guidelines, and the need to limit non-customer traffic at our stores, they are asking everyone to use the Text-to-Donate option.

If you text HOMETEAM to 41444, you’ll be directed to the Home Team Harvest donation page where you can select the donation amount that works best for you. As little of $5 can feed a family of 4 through the Northwest Harvest Food Bank.

AT&T is not only a corporate sponsor for Home Team Harvest, they are a great community partner as well. They've spearheaded multiple initiatives to bring help to people in a number of ways:

Donated $100,000 to the American Red Cross in response to the wildfires in both Washington and Oregon and created text-to-donate opportunities for community members to donate to fire recovery.

Volunteered side-by-side with Northwest Harvest to prepare food boxes for delivery.

Used their In-Home Expert team to deliver groceries directly to families in need.

Announced a national $10 MILLION donation to Connected Nation to support our nation’s most vulnerable students, who don’t have adequate internet access and are disconnected from learning – like those who are homeless, in foster care or have disabilities.