TEDxSeattle Goes Virtual in 2020

Annual event goes 100% virtual - and 100% free - to bring unique speaker line-up to community.

TEDxSeattle has announced their speaker lineup for the November 21, 2020 event – this time in a new, entirely virtual format that is 100% free and available to everyone.

The diverse speaker group centers around the 2020 theme of “Other Sides”, with the goal of presenting new perspectives on the ideas that define the future of Seattle and beyond in a time when our world is becoming increasingly polarized.

One of the largest TEDx events in the world, TEDxSeattle promises to bring a fresh and unique spin to this year’s virtual event. Scrap your idea of a Zoom conference call – organizers are hard at work making sure attendees leave the event feeling refreshed, engaged and inspired by the one-of-a-kind virtual content.

The TEDxSeattle 2020 speaker lineup includes:

Author and speaker Jodi-Ann Burey, whose work is grounded in centering the experiences of historically underrepresented communities and the systemic intersectional approaches needed to address inequities.

Behavioral neuroscientist and astrobiologist Dominic Sivitilli, who is studying octopi behavior as an alternative model for intelligence.

Writer and photographer Caroline Catlin, who uses her art to transform the way health, illness and disability are portrayed in the media.

Diversity and inclusion leader Susan Long-Walsh, who has worked with some of the largest companies in the PNW to shape their diversity and inclusion initiatives and enable them to enact lasting change.

Architect and community advocate Rico Quirindongo, a passionate community advocate driven by the desire to have a meaningful impact on urban and natural landscapes.

Photographer and writer Audra Mulkern, founder of "The Female Farmer Project™", which chronicles the rise of women working in agriculture around the world.

Neuroscientist and academic researcher Jane Roskams, who co-leads one of the first international projects in crowd-sourced "citizen neuroscience".

Designer and architect Matthias Olt, who has designed some of the most culturally significant and sustainable buildings across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North America.

Psychologist and author Dr. Caprice Hollins, the co-founder of Cultures Connecting, LLC, an organization dedicated to addressing race relations in the workplace and beyond.

Neurologist and musician Thomas Deuel, MD, PHD, whose research focuses on complex sound and music processing in the human cortex.

Sculptor and entrepreneur Richard Rhodes, who examines the relationship between art, architecture, and the human experience through his sculptural art.

In addition to the main event, audiences are invited to participate in TEDxSeattleWomen, featuring remarkable talks and stories of “Women Who Dare”. This virtual and complimentary event centers on the theme of Fearless – an idea that is exceedingly important during this time of apart-ness and physical, cultural and economic challenges.