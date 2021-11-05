TEDxSeattle 2021 virtual event features 11 speakers and performers

The annual event remains virtual - and 100% free - to make it accessible to everyone.

SEATTLE — TEDxSeattle is back on November 20 with a FREE, virtual event full of community leaders, innovators and trailblazers in the Northwest.

This year's speaker group centers around the 2021 theme of “Where We Are,” with a new lineup of talks that will inspire action, challenge the status quo and drive change for the better.

One of the largest TEDx events in the world, TEDxSeattle promises to once again bring a fresh look to this year’s virtual event, including performances from Northwest-born musicians the Marshall Law Band and Benicio Bryant. The free, virtual format continues to make TEDxSeattle accessible to everyone.

The TEDxSeattle 2021 speaker lineup includes:

Andrew Himes : advocate for social justice, co-founder of Microsoft Developer Network, and Director of Collective Impact at Carbon Leadership Forum. To tackle climate change, he wants us to dream big and embrace Goethe's words: "Whatever you can do or dream you can, begin it."



Trish Millines Dziko : co-founder of Technology Access Foundation, and a passionate advocate for developing the genius in all children in our public schools.

Lynda Stuart : Deputy Director for Vaccines & Human Immunology at the Gates Foundation, a doctor, and a passionate advocate for healthcare as a human right. Through this year's TEDxSeattle talk, she asks if we realize we're living through one of mankind's greatest moral failings when it comes to healthcare.

Margaret Levi : professor, author, and advocate for democracy who has dedicated much of her career championing the worker's voice. She believes the decline of unions creates real problems for our society and asserts the need for new forms of labor organization appropriate for our times.

Mónica Guzmán : journalist, author, juror for previous Pulitzer prizes, and Digital Director at Braver Angels, a nonprofit for bridging the partisan divide.

Melissa Miranda : Part restaurant owner, part chef, part storyteller, educator and counselor. Through Musang, a Filipino restaurant in Seattle's Beacon Hill, Melissa not only pays tribute to childhood flavors and memories, she also serves a path to change.

James Whitfield : a pickleball obsessed, husband/father/son, community leader, culture strategist and co-founder of Be Culture, where he helps people of differing perspectives find shared purpose and be the culture they wish to see.

K. Killian Noe : author, pastor, community builder, and co-founder of the Recovery Café which serves those experiencing trauma, homelessness, addiction, and other mental health challenges.

author, pastor, community builder, and co-founder of the Recovery Café which serves those experiencing trauma, homelessness, addiction, and other mental health challenges. Brian Hastert: a storyteller, educator, actor, and podcaster urging us to use our imagination to solve the biggest issues in society through his podcast, Local Selection.