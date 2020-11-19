Two Western Washington nonprofits chosen to receive $200K grants to improve their surrounding communities

Tacoma Community House and Byrd Barr Place will also receive leadership training and other unique opportunities. Sponsored by Bank of America.

Each year, Bank of America partners with nonprofits around the country who focus on issues fundamental to economic mobility and work toward a more equitable region. The company recently named two local organizations, Byrd Barr Place and Tacoma Community House, Neighborhood Builders Program awardees.

“For the last 17 years, Bank of America’s Neighborhood Builders Program has helped ensure that our partners in the nonprofit sector have the support and tools that they need to succeed, especially in challenging times,” said Kerri Schroeder of Bank of America

The Neighborhood Builders Program is invitation-only and highly competitive. Both the Byrd Barr Place and Tacoma Community House will receive a $200,000 grant, a year of leadership training for the executive director and an emerging leader, a network of peer organizations across the country and the opportunity to access capital to expand impact.

Byrd Barr Place plays a vital role in providing safety-net services like food, shelter, warmth and financial tools to Seattle residents in need. The organization also uses its deep knowledge of community to work toward racial equality and systemic change.

“What this means for us is that we will continue to double down to ensure that no family is left behind and that our vulnerable populations are food-secure, sheltered and have all of the PPE and sanitizer they need,” said Andrea Caupain, CEO of Byrd Barr Place. “This grant will help us to expand our energy and rental assistance and also home repair and home grocery delivery services.”

Tacoma Community House is a service center for immigrants, refugees and long-time South Sound residents seeking enrichment and pathways to self-sufficiency. The organization gives individuals access to learning programs, helps them find jobs and has recently expanded programs for food distribution and more rental assistance.

“What a lot of nonprofits and businesses are realizing is that their technology isn’t what it needs to be to be able to provide those services to clients in the community and even having staff being able to do things,” said Lauren Lee Walker, executive director of Tacoma Community House. “We’ll be putting some of those dollars towards technology services, especially training for clients where English isn’t their first language.”

Both leaders will participate in a year-long training program with an emerging leader from their organizations.

“We’ve seen over the years that many of the emerging leaders in these organizations who have gone through the program have gone on to become the executive director of their organization or to another organization,” Schroeder said. “So, we’re really proud of the alumni network that has been created from the nonprofit leadership program.”

To learn more about the Neighborhood Builders Program, visit the Bank of America website.