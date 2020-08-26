Tacoma humanitarian organization 'Peace Bus' expanding reach with TV show

Tacoma native Kwabi Amoah-Forson has been driving the "Peace Bus" around the city, feeding hungry children and providing the homeless with necessities.

He even drove his Peace Bus to the southern border to have discussions with border patrol and people affected by immigration policies.

Now, he's created a new way to reach his community and spread the message of peace.

“We created a new kids' TV show and it’s zany and musical. It's funny but it has purpose," Amoah-Forson said.

He said he was influenced by the likes of Mr. Rogers growing up and wants to take his message a bit further.

“Mr. Rogers was big on intrinsic value, loving yourself. We wanna take it a step further and figure out how can we love our neighbor?” he explained.

The first episode of The Peace Bus TV show has been previewed online and will premiere at a drive-up event at the Tacoma Co-Op on Sept. 4 at 8 p.m.