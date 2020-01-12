Your donations support Swedish's COVID-19 response #GivingTuesday

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the generosity of our community is as important as ever to fight the virus. Sponsored by Swedish.

SEATTLE — As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, community generosity is very important to help non-profits like Swedish fight the virus. Your donations help advance research, purchase specialized equipment and provide the care and supplies it takes to beat this disease.

Specifically, Swedish is working to develop an equitable approach to distributing the vaccine, researching ways to better treat the virus and developing a COVID-19 Recovery Clinic to care for "long haulers," people who are experiencing long-term effects from COVID-19.

"Aside from supporting the urgent need around responding to COVID-19," said Andrea King, VP of Philanthropic Services at the Swedish Foundation, "Your gift ensures we can be here for you, your loved ones and every member of our community, regardless of their ability to pay."

You can help support the Swedish Foundation with a one-time gift of cash or stock, a monthly recurring gift, or by including them in your will or estate plans. Their work is made possible by the generosity of compassionate neighbors like you. You can make a lifesaving difference today with your donation: swedishfoundation.org/give