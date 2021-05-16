Support JDRF and join the 39th Annual Nordstrom Beat the Bridge

SEATTLE — For the second year, the 39th Annual Nordstrom Beat the Bridge to Beat Diabetes benefiting JDRF has gone virtual to keep participants safe and healthy.

On the morning of Sunday, May 16, instead of gathering at Husky Stadium, JDRF and Nordstrom are encouraging participants to run, walk, hop, or skip wherever they are. When you support Beat the Bridge, you join more than 900,000 people – including 2021 Ambassadors Mabel and Zane – who come together to raise funds to change the future for the millions of people with type 1 diabetes (T1D).