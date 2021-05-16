Support JDRF and join the 39th Annual Nordstrom Beat the Bridge

SEATTLE — For the second year, the 39th Annual Nordstrom Beat the Bridge to Beat Diabetes benefiting JDRF has gone virtual to keep participants safe and healthy.
On the morning of Sunday, May 16, instead of gathering at Husky Stadium, JDRF and Nordstrom are encouraging participants to run, walk, hop, or skip wherever they are. When you support Beat the Bridge, you join more than 900,000 people – including 2021 Ambassadors Mabel and Zane – who come together to raise funds to change the future for the millions of people with type 1 diabetes (T1D).
While participants may be moving through different streets, they remain committed to Turning Type One into Type None. KING 5 is a proud sponsor of Beat the Bridge
Register today at beatthebridge.org. Here is a list of registration options:
- Virtual Race/Walk Participant: $30 Registration – Start a Beat the Bridge Team, join a team, or participate as an individual. Included in your registration, you will receive a race bib and your Beat the Bridge technical running shirt (included only for 2021 Beat the Bridge season). In addition to your race bib and technical running shirt, you will also be eligible for fundraising incentives such as a Nordstrom Gift Card and V1P wristbands.
- Virtual Fundraiser: FREE – Help fundraise money for T1D research without the commitment of participating in the virtual race/walk. This registration allows you to still have full access to JDRF’s fundraising, giving you the tools to make an impact on the lives of those living with T1D. You have the option to start or join a Beat the Bridge Team, or virtually fundraise all on your own, and you will be eligible for fundraising incentives such as a Nordstrom Gift Card.
Event Schedule for May 16, 2021:
- 7:45 a.m. - Warm-up
- 8:00 a.m. - 8k run, 3 mile walk, 1 mile fun run - in your neighborhood
- 8:30 a.m. - Take selfie on your favorite bridge and post on social media
- 9:30a.m. - Run across finish line of toilet paper
- 10:00 a.m. - Fun on Facebook: Check our your community on @JDRFPNW Facebook and Instagram
- 12:00 p.m. - Turn Type One into Type None!