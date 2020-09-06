150+ Black-owned restaurants & businesses to support in Western Washington
This comprehensive list, organized by city, provides a starting point to supporting the Black business community.
Since late May, Seattle and its surrounding communities have seen widespread demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd.
George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed on May 25 when a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes. His death has inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice.
The anger, hurt, and turmoil has left many wanting and searching for additional ways to support the black community.
We’ve compiled a list of black-owned businesses in Seattle across various categories. If you know of others that should be added, email us at king-newstips@king5.com.
To find additional minority-owned businesses in and outside Seattle, visit the Intentionalist. Their searchable index can guide you to Asian-, disability-, family-, Latino-, LGBTQ-, Native-, veteran- and women-owned businesses across Washington state.
Founder Laura Clise recently spoke with New Day Northwest's Margaret Larson about how to intentionally support local small businesses with diverse owners; get to know your local community businesses, pay it forward, order take-out, treat your team/clients and share the love on social media. Explore the chapters to find Black-owned restaurants & businesses in your area to get started.
Chapter one: Seattle
RESTAURANTS
Adey Abeba Ethiopian Restaurant, 2123 E Union St
Agelgil Ethiopian Restaurant, 2800 E Cherry St
Ahadu Ethiopian Restaurant, 1508 NE 117th St
Amy’s Merkato, 5710 Rainier Ave S
Bana Ethiopian and Eritrean Restaurant, 4423 Rainier Ave S
Bananas Grill, 4556 Martin Luther King Jr Way S
The Barbeque Pit, 2000 23rd Ave S
Café Campagne, 1600 Post Alley
Café Ibex, 3219 Martin Luther King Jr Way S
Café Selam, 2715 E Cherry St
Café Soleil, 1400 34th Ave
Catfish Corner Express, 11805 Renton Ave S
Central Café and Juice Bar, 2509 E Cherry St
Chef Cafe, 2200 S Jackson St
City Teriyaki, 5400 Rainier Ave S
The Comfort Zone, 3016 Rainier Ave S
Conscious Eatery, 5620 6th Ave S
Corte Fino, 6721 Martin Luther King Jr Way S
Delish Ethiopian Cuisine, 5701 Rainier Ave S
Drae’s Lake Route Eatery, 9261 57th Ave S
East African Imports & Restaurant, 306 23rd Ave S #104
Emerald City Fish & Chips, 3756 Rainier Ave
Emma’s BBQ, 5303 Rainier Ave S
Enat Ethiopian Restaurant, 11546 15th Ave NE
Fat’s Chicken & Waffles, 2726 E Cherry St
FOODArt, 501 2nd Ave W (catering)
Heaven Sent Fried Chicken, 14330 Lake City Way NE
Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack, 4869 Rainier Ave S
Jebena Café, 1510 NE 117th St
JuneBaby, 2122 NE 65th St
Jerk Shack, 2510 1st Ave
Jones Barbeque, 4417 Fauntleroy Way SW
Kezira Eritrean and Ethiopian Cuisine, 5100 Rainier Ave S
King Philly Cheesesteaks, 7820 Rainier Ave S, Unit A
La Teranga, 4903 Rainier Ave S
Lil Red Takeout & Catering, 4225 Rainier Ave S
Lucinda Grain Bar, 2120 NE 65th St
Marjorie, 1412 E Union
Meskel Ethiopian Restaurant, 260 E Cherry St
Mety’s Events, 3250 Airport Way (catering)
Mojito, 7545 Lake City Way NE
Momona Cafe & Restaurant, 6754 Martin Luther King Jr Way S
Nate’s Wings & Waffles, 1224 E Jefferson St
New Luck Toy, 5905 California Ave SW
The Original Philly’s, 3019 Martin Luther King Jr Way
Osteria La Spiga, 1429 12th Ave
Pam’s Kitchen, 1715 N 45th St
Plum Bistro, 1429 12th Ave
Plum Chopped, 1419 12th Ave
Plum Pantry, 305 Harrison St
Queen Sheba Ethiopian, 916 E John St
Quick Pack Food Mart, 2616 S Jackson St
Ras Dashen Ethiopian Cuisine, 2801 E Cherry St
Safari Njema, 5041 Rainier Ave S
Salare, 2404 NE 65th St
Scoop Du Jour Ice Creamery, 4029 E Madison St
Seattle Chicken Express, 3621 33rd Ave S
Simply Soulful, 2915-B E Madison St
Soulful Dishes, 1800 E Yesler Way
Taste of the Caribbean, 1212 E Jefferson St
Umami Kushi, 9099 Seward Park Ave S, Unit 1
Zagol Ethiopian Restaurant, 2722 E Cherry St
Zobel Ethiopian Cuisine, 1219 E Jefferson St
COFFEE + BAKERIES + DRINKS
Baked from the Hart, 2801 S Hanford St
Ballard Beer Company, 2050 NW Market St
Bell’s Pastries, 8136 Rainier Ave S
Brown Sugar Baking Company, 308 22nd Ave S
Cafe Avole, 6630 Rainier Ave S
Central Cafe and Juice Bar, 2509 E Cherry St
Cortona Café, 2425 E Union St
Downtown Spirits, 2300 7th Ave
Footprint Wine Tap, 1222 E Madison St
Hot Chocolat, 4611 36th Ave SW
Kaffa Coffee & Wine Bar, 8136 Rainier Ave S
Poco Wine + Spirits, 1408 E Pine St
The Rhino Room, 1535 11th Ave
The Station, 1600 S Roberto Maestas Festival St
Still Liquor, 1524 Minor Ave
Tougo Coffee Co., 860 Yesler Way
Wonder Coffee & Sports Bar, 1800 S Jackson St
ARTS + COMMUNITY
Estelita’s Library, 2533 16th Ave S
HiveBoxx, 915 S. 96th St, Ste A8
The Mobile Boat Guys
Our Fabric Stash, Pike Place Market
The Postman, 1143 Martin Luther King Jr Way
United Reprographics, 1750 4th Ave S
HEALTH + WELLNESS
City Sweats, 1928 43rd Ave E
Columbia City Fitness Center, 2609 S Jackson St and 4860 Rainier Ave S
Down to Reiki, 3400 Harbor Ave SW
iNfinity Well, 321 S Willow St
Junction Fitness, 4714 42nd Ave SW
Project 968, 4617 37th Ave SW
Renew Physical Therapy, 5620 Rainier Ave S
The Ride, 112 E Lynn St
Rival Fitness, 510 E Pine St
Trap Vinyasa, multiple locations
BEAUTY + HAIR
Andro, 219 James St
Coven Salon, 2719 E Madison St, Ste E
Earl’s Cuts & Styles, 2320 E Union St
Good Hair Salon, 1918 E Yesler Way #C
In Bloom Salon & Beauty Boutique, 101 Cherry St
The Lounging Barber, 1123 34th Ave
Mr. Naturalz Salon, 334 Wells Ave S, Ste D
MzTwist Artistry Studio, 11707 Rainier Ave S #A
Platinum Cuts & Salon, 9434 Delridge Way SW, Ste A
QueenCare, 3702 S Hudson St, Ste 103
Vasuda Salon, 12317 15th Ave NE #106
SHOPPING
Clean Greens Farm & Market, 116 21st Ave
Exclusive Boutique, 1141 Martin Luther King Jr Way
Flowers Just -U, 701 23rd Ave
Jacob Willard Home, 5600 Rainier Ave S
Joyce’s Market & Café, 2717 E Union St
Lika Love, 535 Warren Ave N and 6031 California Ave S
Solemates, 1422 Harvard Ave
Valerie Madison Fine Jewelry, 1419 S Jackson St
Chapter two: Edmonds
FOOD + DRINKS
Blue Nile Ethiopian Restaurant, 456 12th Ave
Chapter three: Lynwood
FOOD + DRINKS
Bantaba African Restaurant, 19417 36th Ave W
The Fish Box, 172 20th Ave
Zuri’s Donutz, 7600 196th St SW #850
Chapter four: Renton
FOOD + DRINKS
Boon Boona, 724 S 3rd St
Chapter five: Tacoma
FOOD + DRINKS
Bob’s Bar-B-Q Pit, 911 S 11th St
Campfire Coffee Co., 1554 Market Street
Fish House Cafe, 1814 M.L.K. Jr Way
Garden’s Gourmet Salads, 1623 E 72nd St #300
HamHock Jones Soul Shack (food truck)
Melon Seed Deli & Frozen Yogurt, 3807 Center St
Olive Branch Cafe, 2501 E D St
Ooh Lala Burgers, 1312 N I St
Quickie Too, 1324 M.L.K. Jr Way
Southern Kitchen, 1716 6th Ave
Straight from Philly, 1126 Commerce St #1
Uncle Thurms Finger Licken Ribs & Chicken, 3709 S G St
Chapter six: Multiple Locations
FOOD + DRINKS
BlackStar Kebab (food truck)
Cheech & Changas (food truck)
Ezell’s Famous Chicken, multiple locations
Healthy Creations (catering)
Jemil’s Big Easy (food truck)
My Sweet Lil’ Cakes (food truck)
Plum Truck (food truck)
SoSo Good (food truck)
The Sugah Shack (catering)
That Brown Girl Cooks (catering)
Tres’ House of Cheesesteaks (food truck)
Where Ya At Matt (food truck)