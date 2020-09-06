150+ Black-owned restaurants & businesses to support in Western Washington

This comprehensive list, organized by city, provides a starting point to supporting the Black business community.

Since late May, Seattle and its surrounding communities have seen widespread demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed on May 25 when a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes. His death has inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice.

The anger, hurt, and turmoil has left many wanting and searching for additional ways to support the black community.

We’ve compiled a list of black-owned businesses in Seattle across various categories. If you know of others that should be added, email us at king-newstips@king5.com.

To find additional minority-owned businesses in and outside Seattle, visit the Intentionalist. Their searchable index can guide you to Asian-, disability-, family-, Latino-, LGBTQ-, Native-, veteran- and women-owned businesses across Washington state.