x
Skip Navigation

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

150+ Black-owned restaurants & businesses to support in Western Washington

This comprehensive list, organized by city, provides a starting point to supporting the Black business community.

KING 5 Staff

Play Video

Close Video

Since late May, Seattle and its surrounding communities have seen widespread demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed on May 25 when a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes. His death has inspired a worldwide reckoning over racial injustice.

The anger, hurt, and turmoil has left many wanting and searching for additional ways to support the black community. 

We’ve compiled a list of black-owned businesses in Seattle across various categories. If you know of others that should be added, email us at king-newstips@king5.com.

To find additional minority-owned businesses in and outside Seattle, visit the Intentionalist. Their searchable index can guide you to Asian-, disability-, family-, Latino-, LGBTQ-, Native-, veteran- and women-owned businesses across Washington state. 

Founder Laura Clise recently spoke with New Day Northwest's Margaret Larson about how to intentionally support local small businesses with diverse owners; get to know your local community businesses, pay it forward, order take-out, treat your team/clients and share the love on social media. Explore the chapters to find Black-owned restaurants & businesses in your area to get started.

Chapter one Seattle

RESTAURANTS

Adey Abeba Ethiopian Restaurant, 2123 E Union St 

Agelgil Ethiopian Restaurant, 2800 E Cherry St

Ahadu Ethiopian Restaurant, 1508 NE 117th St

Amy’s Merkato, 5710 Rainier Ave S

Bana Ethiopian and Eritrean Restaurant, 4423 Rainier Ave S

Bananas Grill, 4556 Martin Luther King Jr Way S

The Barbeque Pit, 2000 23rd Ave S

Café Campagne, 1600 Post Alley

Café Ibex, 3219 Martin Luther King Jr Way S

Café Selam, 2715 E Cherry St

Café Soleil, 1400 34th Ave

Catfish Corner Express, 11805 Renton Ave S

Central Café and Juice Bar, 2509 E Cherry St

Chef Cafe, 2200 S Jackson St

City Teriyaki, 5400 Rainier Ave S

The Comfort Zone, 3016 Rainier Ave S

Conscious Eatery, 5620 6th Ave S

Corte Fino, 6721 Martin Luther King Jr Way S

Delish Ethiopian Cuisine, 5701 Rainier Ave S

Drae’s Lake Route Eatery, 9261 57th Ave S

East African Imports & Restaurant, 306 23rd Ave S #104

Emerald City Fish & Chips, 3756 Rainier Ave

Emma’s BBQ, 5303 Rainier Ave S

Enat Ethiopian Restaurant, 11546 15th Ave NE

Fat’s Chicken & Waffles, 2726 E Cherry St

FOODArt, 501 2nd Ave W (catering)

Heaven Sent Fried Chicken, 14330 Lake City Way NE

Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack, 4869 Rainier Ave S

Jebena Café, 1510 NE 117th St

JuneBaby, 2122 NE 65th St

Jerk Shack, 2510 1st Ave

Jones Barbeque, 4417 Fauntleroy Way SW

Kezira Eritrean and Ethiopian Cuisine, 5100 Rainier Ave S

King Philly Cheesesteaks, 7820 Rainier Ave S, Unit A

La Teranga, 4903 Rainier Ave S

Lil Red Takeout & Catering, 4225 Rainier Ave S

Lucinda Grain Bar, 2120 NE 65th St

Marjorie, 1412 E Union

Meskel Ethiopian Restaurant, 260 E Cherry St

Mety’s Events, 3250 Airport Way (catering)

Mojito, 7545 Lake City Way NE

Momona Cafe & Restaurant, 6754 Martin Luther King Jr Way S

Nate’s Wings & Waffles, 1224 E Jefferson St

New Luck Toy, 5905 California Ave SW

The Original Philly’s, 3019 Martin Luther King Jr Way

Osteria La Spiga, 1429 12th Ave

Pam’s Kitchen, 1715 N 45th St

Plum Bistro, 1429 12th Ave

Plum Chopped, 1419 12th Ave

Plum Pantry, 305 Harrison St

Queen Sheba Ethiopian, 916 E John St

Quick Pack Food Mart, 2616 S Jackson St

Ras Dashen Ethiopian Cuisine, 2801 E Cherry St

Safari Njema, 5041 Rainier Ave S

Salare, 2404 NE 65th St

Scoop Du Jour Ice Creamery, 4029 E Madison St

Seattle Chicken Express, 3621 33rd Ave S

Simply Soulful, 2915-B E Madison St

Soulful Dishes, 1800 E Yesler Way

Taste of the Caribbean, 1212 E Jefferson St

Umami Kushi, 9099 Seward Park Ave S, Unit 1

Zagol Ethiopian Restaurant, 2722 E Cherry St

Zobel Ethiopian Cuisine, 1219 E Jefferson St 

RELATED: The Jerk Shack brings Caribbean flavor to Belltown

COFFEE + BAKERIES + DRINKS

Baked from the Hart, 2801 S Hanford St

Ballard Beer Company, 2050 NW Market St

Bell’s Pastries, 8136 Rainier Ave S

Brown Sugar Baking Company, 308 22nd Ave S

Cafe Avole, 6630 Rainier Ave S

Central Cafe and Juice Bar, 2509 E Cherry St 

Cortona Café, 2425 E Union St

Downtown Spirits, 2300 7th Ave

Footprint Wine Tap, 1222 E Madison St

Hot Chocolat, 4611 36th Ave SW

Kaffa Coffee & Wine Bar, 8136 Rainier Ave S

Poco Wine + Spirits, 1408 E Pine St

The Rhino Room, 1535 11th Ave

The Station, 1600 S Roberto Maestas Festival St

Still Liquor, 1524 Minor Ave

Tougo Coffee Co., 860 Yesler Way

Wonder Coffee & Sports Bar, 1800 S Jackson St

RELATED: Washington's first black-owned brewery makes award-winning beer, positive change

RELATED: How to eat Ethiopian Food (with one hand) - Edible Education

ARTS + COMMUNITY

Captured by Candace Photography

Earth Pearl Collective

Emazing Photography, LLC

Enjoli Izidor Design

Estelita’s Library, 2533 16th Ave S

Ghetto Heaven

HiveBoxx, 915 S. 96th St, Ste A8

The Mobile Boat Guys

Our Fabric Stash, Pike Place Market

The Postman, 1143 Martin Luther King Jr Way

QTPOC Seattle Collective

The Seattle Medium

United Reprographics, 1750 4th Ave S

Women.Weed.Wifi

RELATED: Seattle nurse-turned-artist channels her "Black Girl Magic" to create vibrant and powerful works of art

HEALTH + WELLNESS

City Sweats, 1928 43rd Ave E

Columbia City Fitness Center, 2609 S Jackson St and 4860 Rainier Ave S

Down to Reiki, 3400 Harbor Ave SW

The Hoodwitch

iNfinity Well, 321 S Willow St

Junction Fitness, 4714 42nd Ave SW

Mahogany Point

MassageFit Solutions

MulticulturalCounselers.org

Project 968, 4617 37th Ave SW

Renew Physical Therapy, 5620 Rainier Ave S

The Ride, 112 E Lynn St

Rival Fitness, 510 E Pine St

Soulful Flow Yoga

Stretch 22

Trap Vinyasa, multiple locations

BEAUTY + HAIR

Andro, 219 James St

Coven Salon, 2719 E Madison St, Ste E

Earl’s Cuts & Styles, 2320 E Union St

Good Hair Salon, 1918 E Yesler Way #C

In Bloom Salon & Beauty Boutique, 101 Cherry St

Laced by Liv

The Lounging Barber, 1123 34th Ave

Mr. Naturalz Salon, 334 Wells Ave S, Ste D

MzTwist Artistry Studio, 11707 Rainier Ave S #A

Platinum Cuts & Salon, 9434 Delridge Way SW, Ste A

QueenCare, 3702 S Hudson St, Ste 103

ShaiLadon Extensions

Vasuda Salon, 12317 15th Ave NE #106

RELATED: Seattle black-owned businesses see surge in support

SHOPPING

are & be vintage

Clean Greens Farm & Market, 116 21st Ave

Exclusive Boutique, 1141 Martin Luther King Jr Way

Flowers Just -U, 701 23rd Ave

Jacob Willard Home, 5600 Rainier Ave S

Joyce’s Market & Café, 2717 E Union St

Lika Love, 535 Warren Ave N and 6031 California Ave S

Solemates, 1422 Harvard Ave

The Underdog Co.

Valerie Madison Fine Jewelry, 1419 S Jackson St

Chapter two Edmonds

FOOD + DRINKS

Blue Nile Ethiopian Restaurant, 456 12th Ave

Chapter three Lynwood

FOOD + DRINKS

Bantaba African Restaurant, 19417 36th Ave W

The Fish Box, 172 20th Ave

Zuri’s Donutz, 7600 196th St SW #850

Chapter four Renton

FOOD + DRINKS

Boon Boona, 724 S 3rd St

Chapter five Tacoma

FOOD + DRINKS

Bob’s Bar-B-Q Pit, 911 S 11th St 

Campfire Coffee Co., 1554 Market Street   

Fish House Cafe, 1814 M.L.K. Jr Way 

Garden’s Gourmet Salads, 1623 E 72nd St #300

HamHock Jones Soul Shack (food truck)

Melon Seed Deli & Frozen Yogurt, 3807 Center St

Olive Branch Cafe, 2501 E D St

Ooh Lala Burgers, 1312 N I St

Quickie Too, 1324 M.L.K. Jr Way

Southern Kitchen, 1716 6th Ave

Straight from Philly, 1126 Commerce St #1 

Uncle Thurms Finger Licken Ribs & Chicken, 3709 S G St 

RELATED: Has a Lakewood man just made the world's greatest commercial?

Chapter six Multiple Locations

FOOD + DRINKS

BlackStar Kebab (food truck)

Cheech & Changas (food truck)

Ezell’s Famous Chicken, multiple locations

Healthy Creations (catering)

Jemil’s Big Easy (food truck)

My Sweet Lil’ Cakes (food truck)

Plum Truck (food truck)

Pot Pie Factory

SoSo Good (food truck)

The Sugah Shack (catering)

That Brown Girl Cooks (catering)

Tres’ House of Cheesesteaks (food truck)

Where Ya At Matt (food truck)