Stream in 2022 with T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle, featuring first-ever augmented fireworks

This year's special effects can only be seen on TV on KING 5 and KONG or streamed live at king5.com and the KING 5 app.

SEATTLE — Ring in 2022 with T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle and the return of a dazzling fireworks show — but with a brand new twist. The audience won't attend in person, but rather be treated to a first-ever show airing live on KING 5 and KONG or streaming on king5.com and the KING 5 app.

The Space Needle has partnered with multimedia studios and talented digital artists to create the first-ever live fireworks show to be augmented and broadcast live with exclusive special effects that can only be seen on TV, computer or mobile phone. To keep the community safe, event organizers and public officials encourage everyone to “stream in the new year” from home or at watch parties without gathering or creating crowds around the Seattle landmark in support of public health guidance.

KING 5 Evening’s Kim Holcomb, Jim Dever, Angela Poe Russell and Saint Bryan will host the show from T-Mobile Park. Viewers can watch live on KING 5 or KONG, or stream live on king5.com or on the KING 5 app.

“This year's show will be a stunning and uniquely-blended mixed reality, best seen on your screen,” said Karen Olson, Chief Operating and Marketing Officer at the Space Needle. “We’ve assembled a multi-disciplined team of artists and technologists to create a one-of-a-kind enhanced fireworks presentation with a tightly integrated combination of real and augmented imagery. The show will be magical and playful, filled with images from our neighborhoods, artists, culture, music, and — most importantly — our optimistic future.”

The Space Needle is partnering with Bellevue-based Lightspeed Design to create animation for the immersive digital experience, only visible to viewers at home. In reality, people will see the Space Needle lit in T-Mobile’s iconic magenta color with real, live fireworks lighting up the night sky designed by Alberto Navarro and produced by global fireworks experts Pyro Spectaculars and live lighting effects designed by Illuminate Production Services. On the broadcast, however, viewers will see exclusive spectacular special effects, digital animation, and visuals that will take the physical fireworks show to an all-new dimension for a show specifically created for the TV audience. The fireworks and light show spectacular — augmented live with additional digital effects — will be choreographed to music simulcast on HITS 106.1.

For the ninth consecutive year, the Space Needle’s exclusive partner, T-Mobile, will sponsor the West Coast’s premier New Year’s Eve celebration. The Space Needle will be illuminated in T-Mobile’s distinctive magenta brand color on December 30 and 31 as a precursor to the T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle celebration.

“T-Mobile always loves to go BIG when it comes to celebrating and we are once again so excited to come together with our hometown community for the ninth year in a row to ring in the New Year at the Needle,” said Mike Sievert, T-Mobile CEO. “This event is one of the most iconic Seattle celebrations and this year’s show is sure to wow everyone – whether you’re tuning in from your rooftop deck, living room or even your mobile phone. On behalf of our Magenta family to yours, here’s to an amazing 2022!”

The show has been designed as a heartfelt tribute to Seattle’s strength, pride, and perseverance. Viewers will see fresh, new, and exciting lighting and special effects that showcase the spirit of the city. Lightspeed Design, working with a team of local digital artists and technologists, created images of some of the most beloved Pacific Northwest symbols that will be recreated in the sky as special mixed reality effects synchronized to the live pyrotechnics and lighting to create magical moments of color and light.

"The fireworks will serve as a vibrant artful canvas," said Chris Ward, president of Lightspeed Design. "The digital animation will serve as the modern storyteller's brush; the augmented overlay of the live broadcast will create a picture that will capture the imagination of the viewers watching from home."

Queen Anne Beer Hall will serve as the official viewing party for T-Mobile New Year’s at the Needle. With no public events at Seattle Center or atop the Space Needle, the venue will show the first-ever live augmented fireworks show on its big screens. A list of neighborhood watch parties at other local establishments will be updated at spaceneedle.com/newyears.

After the broadcast on KING 5 and KONG, the augmented fireworks show will be available for worldwide viewing at spaceneedle.com/newyears and KING 5's YouTube page.