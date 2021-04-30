Seattle police watchdog says officer who drove SUV toward protesters violated policies

Office of Police Accountability investigated after a Seattle police sergeant drove an SUV onto a sidewalk toward protesters last year.

SEATTLE — Editor's note: This video originally ran in August 2020.

A police watchdog agency released a report saying a Seattle police sergeant who drove an unmarked SUV onto a sidewalk toward protesters during last summer's demonstrations violated department policies to protect life and safety.

The killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer sparked protests nationwide, including in Seattle.

The Office of Police Accountability received a total of 19,000 complaints involving the demonstrations. In a report released Friday, the agency said the officer's actions were dangerous, ill-advised and undermined public trust in the police department.