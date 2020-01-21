SEATTLE — It's polar plunge season and Special Olympics Washington is looking for anyone with a little courage, a warm heart and a desire to support a worthy cause to join them for the Seattle Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Hundreds of plungers will gather at Alki Beach to try and raise $200,000 to support the nonprofit that celebrates people of all abilities. The Polar Plunge is just one of the unique opportunities that Special Olympics Washington provides throughout the year for individuals, organizations, and businesses to support Special Olympics athletes. KING 5 is a proud sponsor of Special Olympics Washington and the 2020 Polar Plunge.

Special Olympics Washington

Those who are too chicken to plunge can still get in on the fun, cheering from the dry sidelines in the "Chicken Coop." Plungers and chickens alike can raise funds and pledges, and win prizes.

Costumes aren't required but a costume contest will be held before the plunge, with awards given to individuals and groups. The event also includes food trucks, DJs and a winter beer festival.

Special Olympics Washington

Here's a detailed schedule of activities for Saturday, Feb. 22:

8 a.m. – registration opens

9 a.m. – vendor booths open

10 a.m. – DJs on main stage

11 a.m. – beer festival and food trucks open

12:10 p.m. – awards and costume contest begin

1 p.m. – PLUNGE!

4 p.m. – last call for beer

4:30 p.m. – beer and food festival closes

Special Olympics Washington

If you're interested in signing up or learning more, visit the official 2020 Seattle Polar Plunge site or specialolympicswashington.org.