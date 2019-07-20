SNOHOMISH, Wash. —

Snohomish United G05 Black is among the best youth soccer teams in the nation, and the group of girls is one step closer to a national title.

The girls, all 14-years-old or younger, have racked up an impressive 37 wins this season over teams from much larger programs, including a streak of 11 straight victories. At one point, they held their opponents scoreless for more than 350 consecutive minutes.

The team will be heading to Kansas at the end of the month for a shot at the national championship.

"It's the best feeling you can ever imagine and it doesn't go away," said player Jacy Springer. "It's like, whenever you think of it, it's still there."

While a national crown is the goal, it's not necessarily the point.

It may be a cliche, but coach Brandon Mitalas said it's all about having fun. These girls are doing just that-- every practice is filled with laughter and smiles.

Mitalas said that this is what makes the team so good.

"They're friends and they're selfless. They've developed a bond with each other through hard work and overcoming adversity. It has strengthened their resolve to play together,” Mitalas said.

Over the course of nearly three months and 50 games, there has been zero drama.

"I can trust these girls," said Springer. "They'll always have my back no matter what."

Even if Snohomish United G05 Black doesn’t win, they can still claim an even more impressive victory.

"There's an unconditional love for everyone," said Springer. "It's amazing."

The team's travel bill for the tournament is running close to $20,000.

You can help with those costs by attending the River's Edge Brewfest in Snohomish on July 27.

When buying tickets online, select Snohomish United G05 Team when asked, "How did your hear about us" at checkout.