Skagit Valley Tulip Festival begins, allows visitors once again

After a virtual festival in 2020, the Tulip Festival will welcome visitors with some changes in 2021.

MT VERNON, Wash. — The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, which was virtual in 2020 because of the pandemic, began April 1 as is allowing visitors at limited capacity.

The valley has 350 acres of flowers. This includes 50 acres of fields and a 5-acre garden at Roozengaarde.

Brent Roozen with Roozengaarde said the garden alone has roughly 1 million flowers.

Roozgaarde said when it opens Thursday, the site will begin with 20% capacity, which is about 1,000 visitors at a time.

Down the street, Tulip Town will allow visitors to purchase a three-hour timeslot and allow up to 3,000 visitors at a time.

Visitors must follow social distancing and masks are required.

After last year's virtual festival, the gardens are looking forward to welcoming people back. Roozen said the festival makes up 80% of Roozengaarde's annual business. In 2020, the garden was able to get some funding by selling tulips online and hosting a fundraise with a local artist.

The region's economy is greatly impacted by the festival. Tulip Festival Executive Director Cindy Verge says the annual event typically brings roughly 400,000 visitors and $65 million into the local economy.

With limited capacity Roozen believes some weekends tickets will sell out. He said demand should be lighter on the week days.