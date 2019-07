You only have to look around to see that too many people in our area don't have sufficient housing.

In King County alone, more than 11,000 people are homeless.

Now public and private companies are joining Plymouth Housing to change all that through the Proof Campaign.

The campaign's goal is to build eight new buildings with 800 homes.

KING 5 is honored to be part of the Proof Campaign. We were able to donate $25,000 through our partnership with the Tegna Foundation.