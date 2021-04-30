Seattle nonprofit serves people in need of food and love

SEATTLE — The mission of Seattle nonprofit WASAT is to connect the community and help people in need. Named after the Arabic word for "middle way", the organization serves others in three different components; arts & culture, education & spirituality, and love & service.

WASAT initially collaborated with local restaurants to help those who were food insecure. During Ramadan, which occurs from April 12 through May 12 this year, they pivoted to serve free iftar, the meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during this time of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.

"Ramadan is the holy month when the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad. And this is the month where traditionally, Muslims would celebrate through one of the pillars of Islam, which is through fasting," explained Samuel Chesneau, one of WASAT co-founders and board members.



"This month is really about just being your highest self and really, going through all your struggles and, and really self-analyzing who you are. And how you want to be a better human and how you want to contribute to the world."