Rainbow painted crosswalks liven up the streets of Capitol Hill, Seattle’s biggest LGBTQ+ hub.

Seattle is fourth in the nation for percentage of same-sex couple households, following San Francisco, Washington DC, and Portland according to the 2017 U.S. Census.

The Tax Policy Center found that there were about 9,300 married gay couples in the Seattle area in an analysis of 2015 IRS data.

Two percent of households in Seattle are same-sex couples, and just over half are lesbians.

In 1975, Seattle amended its open housing law to prohibit discrimination due to sexual orientation.

Capitol Hill Housing also recently unveiled plans for The Eldridge, an eight-story LGBTQ-affirming affordable senior housing development on Broadway.

Washington state has been a pioneer for LGBTQ+ rights, legalizing same-sex marriage in 2012, three years before it became a federal law.

The City of Seattle offers a number of ways to celebrate pride, such as attending PrideFest and the Dyke March every summer around Capitol Hill. Families can also enjoy festivities like the Queer Art Walk, local drag queens at Neighbors or Unicorn's Gayme Night every Tuesday at 8 p.m. and more.

Same-sex households make up only a portion of the LGBTQ+ community and the census only takes into account same-sex households, not same-sex relationships.

